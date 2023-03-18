Like Buhari, Soludo displays ballot paper after voting

Charles Soludo of Anambra state on Saturday displayed his ballot paper for all to see as he cast his vote in the State Assembly election.

President Muhammadu Buhari began the trend in the 2023 election cycle when he displayed his ballot paper to confirm he voted for his party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, following rumours he was not in support of Tinubu.

Read also: Kano: Low voter turnout in Sabon Gari

Soludo arrived at his Polling Unit 002, Ofiyi Square, Umueze at Isuofia Ward 13, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra and cast his vote at exactly 11.30 a.m.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after voting, the governor urged other eligible voters to come out and exercise their civic obligations.