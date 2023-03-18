Kano: Low voter turnout in Sabon Gari

There was general voter apathy in Sabon Gari area of Fagge Local Government of Kano in the early hours of the Governorship/State House of Assembly Election on Saturday.

Sabin Gari area is a large settlement, mostly inhabited by non indigenes, doing various businesses in peaceful environments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that few voters were seen at the Sabon Gari East and West polling units.

An INEC official, Nuhu Abubakar, told NAN that they arrived at the polling unit at about 9.49 a.m. to meet only a few people.

He said that this was unlike in the National Assembly and Presidential elections when they met hundreds of voters waiting patiently to cast their votes.

Similarly, Kasim Ibrahim, a party agent in Fagge East Polling Unit 003, said the turnout of the electorate was discouraging.

”I hope people may still come out to vote before the election is over,” he said.

Ibrahim urged INEC officials to ensure that the election was free, fair and transparent and that the candidates should remember that “power comes from God Almighty”.

However, some wards in Fagge LGA had large voters’ turnout and presence of security personnel at all the polling units.