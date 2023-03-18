INEC officials decry low voters turnout

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in some polling units in Jos say they recorded poor turnout of voters in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

They note that although they could not explain the reason for the poor turnout, it was not impressive as it was during the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in some polling units in Jos-South Local Government Area of the state, voters were scanty even when voting had long started in other units among the crowd of voters.

The Presiding Officer attached to polling unit 022 — Federal Secretariat — Mr Victor Bako, said that his polling unit had 750 registered voters but only 170 voters had cast their votes.

Similarly, the Presiding Officer in polling unit 063, Miss Priscilla Mahana, said that the unit had 894 registered voters but only 225 electorate cast their votes.

“During the presidential elections, within an hour we had more than 200 people who had cast their votes, but since we began at 8.30 a.m., only 225 voters have cast their votes,” she said.

The Presiding Officer in polling unit, 184, around the Federal Secretariat, said that the unit had 750 registered voters and only 218 electorate had cast their votes as at the time of filing this report.

Ogwuike Benita, the Presiding Officer in polling unit 021, at the state Secretariat, said that the unit had 1,078 registered voters and only 220 voters had so far cast their votes.

Some observers, however, noted that some voters might not be interested in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections since they had voted for the presidential candidates of their choice.