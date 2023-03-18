Assembly election: Bello assures of 100% delivery of APC candidates

Governor Yahaya Bello has assured that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates contesting for the House of Assembly in all local government areas in the state will get their tickets as Kogi belongs to APC.

Speaking shortly after voting on Saturday in his country home in Okeneba, Agassa, Upogoro ward, polling unit 11 in Okene local government area , the Governor commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying the commission has improved on its March 25th, Presidential and National Assembly Elections, adding that INEC came out early and started the exercise on time.

Governor Bello arrived the polling unit at about 9:01am joined the long queue in his usual manner and waited patiently on the line till 9:17am when it got to his turn and cast his vote.

Speaking on the issue of APC clinching all the seats, the governor equally said he expected 100 per cent delivery of all the All Progressives Congress APC candidates to the 25-member Kogi State House of Assembly at the end of the exercise.

He said, “So far, so good, the turnout is massive, it’s impressive and INEC has improved on the last exercise, they came out early and the exercise has commenced”

“The securities are doing excellently well so far from the reports I have received and across the state things are moving on very well. We expect a very smooth exercise today.”

“In my polling unit, the people are always enthusiastic over democratic processes and they always turnout en-masse and we are expecting even a more turnout today because this election is local.

“It is one of their own that is out to be a member of the House of Assembly in Kogi state and they have turned out en-masse to give him a massive support.

“And you can see orderliness, calmness and things are going on very smoothly in this ward and I am expecting same across the state.

“From this election, I don’t expect anything less, it’s going to be 100 percent.