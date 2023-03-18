Kebbi: Large turnout of women exites Bagudu’s wives

The wives of Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, have expressed satisfaction with the large turn out of women in the governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

The governor’s wives expressed their feelings shortly after casting their votes at Garkan Mai Alelu polling unit at Nasarawa ward in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

Hajiya A’isha Bagudu observed that women constituted a significant portion of the population as reflected in the way they turn out to vote.

Comparing the two elections, the governor’s wife noted that there was quite a difference between the previous presidential and national assembly elections with the current gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

“I think so far so good, we have a lot of turn out and women have come out enmasse to exercise their franchise.

“The election is going on smoothly and peacefully, there is no complaint from any quota so far,” she said.

On her part, Zanaib Shinkafi-Bagudu expressed satisfaction that the election had started very early and the electorate were orderly in discharging their franchise.

She said: “There is quite a difference between the previous elections and that of today, the electoral umpire is up to its promise, election materials arrived polling units very early and the electorate are happily casting their votes.

“And more significantly, people have turned out en masse, there is a lot of people’s presence everywhere, and people are happy and busy casting their votes.”

The governor’s wives also lauded the efforts of security agencies, media organisations, observers and other stakeholders for their contribution towards peaceful elections across the state.