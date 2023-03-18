Obi, Soludo vote as apathy forces INEC to sleep off in Anambra polling station

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, have exercised their franchise at the ongoing House of Assembly poll in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officers deployed for the elections at polling unit 034 Garuba Square situated inside the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, were found sleeping on duty following absence of voters.

Obi voted at Amatutu, Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area (LGA) at about 11:20am, while Soludo cast vote at polling unit 002 Ovuiyi Umueze, Isuofia, Aguata LGA at 11:30 am.

Obi, former Anambra State governor lamented low turnout of voters, which according to him, could be because electorate were discouraged to come out and vote following what transpired in the last presidential election that did not reflect the people’s wish.

He also condemned vote buying currently being witnessed all over the polling units, describing it as transactional politics.

Read also: House of Assembly poll: Budget minister lauds INEC’s improvement

Soludo also disclosed that the poll was moving smoothly as the INEC deployed officers at various polling units early, even as he was optimistic that the will of people will prevail at the end.

“From the information available to me, I have sampled views across the state and it seems to be going on fairly well in terms of deployment of logistics and early commencement of election.

“I think there is a great improvement compared to the previous election in terms of the arrival and deployment of materials. It seems to be going on well, relatively peaceful,” Soludo declared.