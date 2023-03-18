House of Assembly poll: Budget minister lauds INEC’s improvement

Clem Agba, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the State House of Assembly by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Agba commended the electoral commission, especially in the area of early arrival of adhoc staff, voting materials and commencement of the election.

The minister made the commendation shortly after casting his vote at 10:34 in his polling unit 8, Ward 3, Uzanu Community, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

He said that there is improvement in the conduct of state assembly election when compared to the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

He also expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) house of assembly candidate in the area, Kingsley Ugabi, would emerge victorious at the end of the exercise.

According to him, “absolutely, I will say voting is moving faster today than it was during the presidential election and as you (journalists ) can see, the whole place is peaceful and calm.

“I just pray that the process continue like this till the end of the election,” he said.

Agba, who spoke on the low turnout of voters attributed it to the agrarian nature of the local government area as the people may have gone to their farms early in morning.