LG rolls out ‘Plasmaster Ionizer++’

Climate control in a home or office should be so perfectly adjusted that you forget it is there. As well as providing basic comfort, LG Electronics believes such solutions should also deliver clean air and efficient use of energy. With the threats of several harmful germs and climate change, our future may depend on it.

LG Electronics has designed and manufactured Air Conditioners from just cooling to advanced industrial control systems, all the while meeting its environmental and social responsibilities. The company remains committed to making the world a greener, healthier place through innovation. Many people should start wanting to know how this technology works. Let’s get to know Plasmaster™ Ionizer++, the technology in LG ‘s air conditioners.

Plasmaster™ Ionizer++

Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ or Plasmaster Ionizer (Plus Plus), LG’s unique technology available in DUALCOOL Premium and ARTCOOL Air Conditioner is the 4th generation clean air system developed from the Plasmaster™ Ionizer+. It emits over 3 million ions which sterilize not only the air going through the air conditioner, but also harmful substances and odors surrounding the unit. It come out to help eliminate germs, bacteria and unwanted odors up to 99.9%.

Five-step purification

One key challenge of air conditioning today is the concern that air circulation might spread pathogens. LG’s unique, TÜV Rheinland-certified five-step air purification system instead provides impenetrable defenses, capturing more than 99 per cent of microbes and ultrafine particles.

Step 1 is a pre-filter that traps the majority of impurities.

Step 2 is an electrification stage that collects dust through electrostatic force.

Step 3 is LG’s unique PM1.0 filter which traps the most hazardous PM1.0 particulate matter (microscopic particles with diameter less than 1 micrometer, or 0.001mm), including dust, bacteria and viruses.

Step 4 is deodorization that makes air as fresh as spring.

Step 5 is the ionizer that inactivates bacteria and germs.

LG Dual Inverter Compressor

With Company’s Dual Inverter Compressor™, DUALCOOL Air Conditioner Cools 40 Percent Faster and Uses 70 Percent Less Energy Than Conventional Models. The Air Conditioner models boast innovative features and is the first air conditioner to utilize LG’s Dual Inverter Compressor™, which cuts energy consumption without sacrificing cooling capabilities. Along with outstanding performance and impressive energy efficiency, the DUALCOOL has a simplified structure that saves technicians time and effort during installation and maintenance.

Read also: LG Electronics commits to improving conditions of patients, health workers

Thanks to LG’s proprietary Dual Inverter Compressor™, the first variable-speed compressor designed for residential air conditioners, the advanced DUALCOOL delivers quiet, effective cooling while using less power. Additionally, the unparalleled Dual Inverter Compressor™ comes with a 10-year warranty.

“We’re pleased to be presenting our innovative air solutions,” said Joonkyu Song, Product Manager, Air Solution, LG Electronics West African Operations. “Powered by our state-of-the-art Dual Inverter Compressor™, our ARTCOOL, DUALCOOL, GENCOOL & DUAL COOL Premium air conditioners offers consumers an array of benefits through its excellent performance and improved efficiency. We will continue to enhance consumers’ lives by adding convenience and real value wherever possible.”

Visit any of LG Brandshop nationwide to get the best Air Conditioner in the market with unique features and great benefits. Check out the various models for more information on https://www.lg.com/africa/residential-air-conditioners