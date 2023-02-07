LG Electronics commits to improving conditions of patients, health workers

LG Electronics, one of the global leaders in consumer electronics, has said it was committed to improving the conditions of patients and staff by ensuring efficiency in the administrative works at hospitals in line with its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Speaking at the General Hospital Gbagada where the company donated air conditioners and Mosquito Nets, Hari Elluru, head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, said healthcare institutions concern all citizens, which means that their condition should be everybody’s concern.

Elluru said that LG remains committed to the welfare of citizens and the improvement of everyday life.

According to him, LG has demonstrated the same through a variety of charitable activities, campaigns, and donations.

“We believe that the air conditioning units as well as the other items we are donating today will improve the service delivery in the hospital and provide the enabling environment for the medical personnel,” he said.

He further said that the visit, which is part of LG Electronics’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, is aimed at reaching out to health institutions in the country.

“The items we are donating today will go a long way to empower this health facility as well as the people of this community in their quest to enjoy sound health by empowering the hospital staff to do their jobs more efficiently,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the management of Gbagada General Hospital, Olusegun Babafemi, the medical director, commended LG Electronics for the kind gesture.

“As a public health institution, we are indeed proud to be the recipients of these distinctively designed air conditioners and mosquito nets. All this goes in favor of faster and more efficient work of the whole staff and better conditions for patients.

“This donation from LG Electronics is an example of active care of the business sector for the community and public institutions, and the benefit that the patients are going to experience is the true value of the donation,” he said.

He called on other corporate organisations and public-spirited individuals to emulate LG in responding to the needs of health institutions.

While affirming that there are many organisations that are in dire need of support, he said that the donation has shown LG Electronics as a brand that truly believes in the health sector.

Joonkyu Song, general manager of the Air Solution Division at LG Electronics, said the company constantly develops products from the feedback of its esteemed consumers across the world.

“We do not junk the markets with products that won’t benefit the consumers but rather make products that support the good life many desires to live and to see them through stages of life expectancy. We are here to give back to society and we will keep doing this for our highly esteemed consumers and the public for better the ecosystem and support the government where necessary within our CSR initiatives,” he added.

Rita Dominic, the LG Home Appliances Brand Ambassador, said the ultimate aim of LG Electronics is to constantly promote healthy living with various home appliances that support that dream.

“One of the reasons to associate with the LG brand as its Ambassador is because it has innovative products that support life expectancy and good living,” Dominic said.

Over the years, the company has been committed to its CSR activities and has donated to health facilities in the North, South, and Western parts of this country.