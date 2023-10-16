Lawyers, workers jubilate over sack of CACs registrar

There has been jubilation in legal firms about the removal of Garba Abubakar as the registrar general and CEO of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC.

Even workers of the commission are also rejoicing at his sacking with some workers calling him fetish and vindictive.

Lawyers in Lagos recall very bad memories of their engagement with the sacked registrar with one leading commercial lawyer saying, “that fellow ran the CAC aground. We have cases of the records of companies disappearing without trace.”

The lawyers also spoke about their bitter experience attempting to register companies at the commission.

According to one lawyer, “my colleagues and I have been trying to register a company limited by guarantee for the last six months. Today they send us to the Ministry of Justice and the other day they will send us to the broadcasting commission. CAC is in a mess.”

Abubakar who was appointed to the position on January 7, 2020 was sacked last by President Bola Tinubu and replaced by Hussaini Mogaji a senior advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

For hours Monday staff of the Commission have gathered at the organisation’s Abuja headquarters celebrating the sack of Abubakar, whom they referred to as a “vicious tyrant.”

The workers, who were seen dancing in a viral video, expressed their gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing a new Registrar-general, Hussaini Sani, for the Commission.

Also, a banner was placed at the entrance of the CAC headquarters on Monday detailing the alleged offences of the sacked Registrar-General.

They emphasised the need for the new chief executive officer (CEO) to avoid continuing the anti-labour policies of the previous helmsman.

Recall that in 2017, CAC staff under the auspices of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service, Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPTRE) protested over poor welfare.

The CAC workers, who are members of AUPTRE, an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), also offered prayers for the newly appointed Chief Executive Hussaini Sani.