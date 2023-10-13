Tinubu appoints Hussaini Magaji Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hussaini Magaji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria ( SAN), as the new Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)

This is as the president has also approved other Chief Executive Officers for agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Friday, said the President also approved the appointment of Afiz Oluwatoyi, as the CEO of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

Others include Kamar Bakrin, CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Olufemi Ogunyemi, CEO of the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), Nonye Ayeni, Executive Director of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and Aisha Rimi, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

The President also approved the appointment of Bamanga Jada, as the Chief Executive Officer of the Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), Charles Odii, CEO of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), and Ifeanyi Okeke, CEO of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

The statement said while Rabiu Olowo, is now the head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), Anthony Atuche, now heads the Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE), and Veronica Ndanusa, is the new CEO of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB).

The President also approved the appointment of Lucia Shittu, as the CEO of the Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB), while Oluwemimo Osanipin, was also appointed as the CEO of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

Ngelale said the appointments are in line with the President’s resolve to base Nigeria’s economic revival on the foundation of trade expansion through small, medium, and large-scale industry facilitation in the country.

“In view of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, President Bola Tinubu expects all new appointees in this critical sector to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

“By this directive of the President, all of the above-listed appointments take immediate effect,” the statement said