LASG to begin enforcement against indoor-smoking at night clubs

The Lagos State Safety Commission, and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), have resolved to begin enforcement against indoor-smoking at night clubs, bars and lounges across the state.

Lanre Mojola, and Tunde Ajayi, director-general, Lagos State Safety Commission, general manager, LASEPA, respectively, announced the resolution on Tuesday at a safety workshop organised for the hospitality sector and operators of night clubs, bars and lounges in the state.

Read also: LASG, Jospong sign MoU on waste management

The workshop with the theme: “Establishing a safety culture in the night life sector in Lagos State”, was put together by the Lagos State Safety Commission.

Addressing participants, Mojola said it was high time Nigerians complied with international standards as it relates to smoking.

He said there must be a designated place at every every night club for smoking and not at a “place where everyone is relaxing and enjoying themselves.”

Mojola noted that although service quality in the Nigerian hospitality industry was not consistent, with issues such as poor customer service, lack of trained personnel and substandard facilities, but with proper monitoring by relevant agencies and adequate safety precautions, the challenges could be drastically reduced.

He emphasised that henceforth, indoor- smoking at night clubs would be frontally enforced. “This would ensure that all of us have designated places for smoking in our facilities, or else the full wrath of law would be on us.

“The Lagos State will enforce indoor smoking at night clubs, bars and lounges because it is high time we ddi our business as the law stipulates and not as we want it to be done, especially in Lagos State where safety and health of all the citizens is of utmost concern of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration”, Mojola said.

Read also: LASG declares zero tolerance for extortion of motorists

Ajayi, general manager, LASEPA, corroborating Mojola, said the regulations would be strictly enforced. He said both organisation would also be engaging operators in the industry from time to time on how to conduct their business in a customer-friendly, and safety-conscious environment.

Some experts in the industry who participated in the workshop were of the opinion that if service quality would be improved, there should be investment in training and capacity-building for operators in the industry, as well as close monitoring to ensure compliance with global best practices.