Land buyers kick, allege breach of agreement by Lagos government

Land buyers in the Orisan Water Front Residential Scheme have alleged breach of agreement by the Lagos State government for failing to allocate land and certificate of occupancy (C-of-O) to those of them that have made their payment in full.

The residential scheme, located within the Lekki-Epe corridor, was promoted by the Land Use Allocation Committee (LUAC) in partnership with New Towns Development Authority (NTDA) and supervised by the Lands Bureau of Lagos State since 2010.

The allottees, some of whom are civil servants, are however appealing to the state government to address the issue quickly by ensuring that it fulfills its obligation of handing over the allotted plots to those who have paid fully.

“The delay in allocating the land by the state government to those of us who have paid fully is hindering infrastructure development; political and business interests within the Lekki-Epe free trade zone have raised interest in the land due to its proximity to the proposed fourth mainland bridge, the new international airport and the emerging economy of the Lekki Free Trade Zone,” Rasak Ayinde Sanni, chairman of the allottees union, said.

The allottees, in a petition to the state government, noted that past administrations under which the land was procured, failed to allocate the lands to them, alleging bureaucracy and breach of agreement by the state government.

Ayinde Sanni recalled that they had followed up on the matter on several occasions by serving reminders to the permanent secretary of state’s land bureau with copies to the General Manager of NTDA, surveyor general of Lagos State and executive secretary of land bureau, to no avail.

He also faulted the state government for its failure to allocate the lands and properties to the subscribers who have paid fully since they made the payment 11 years ago.

An allottee, who did not want to be named, said they met recently with the permanent secretary and executive secretary of land bureau who promised to review the land agreement from 720 square metres to 520 square metres, saying that the initial agreement on 720 square meters of land was no longer sustainable.

“We hereby appeal to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to intervene in this matter by impressing it on the aforementioned state government authorities to do the needful by handing over the 720 square meters of land and certificate of occupancy at Orisan Water Front Residential Scheme to all allottees who have paid fully to enable them build and improve infrastructure in the state,” the allottees chairman pleaded.