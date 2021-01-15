Lagos’ll give Ndubuisi Kanu befitting burial- Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday said the state government would participate fully in all programmes leading to the final burial of Ndubuisi Kanu, a former military administrator of Lagos, who died on Wednesday at the age of 77 years.

Already, the state government has set up a four-man committee led by Gbenga Omotoso, the state commissioner of information and strategy, to work with late Kanu’s family and other stakeholders to immortalise and give him a befitting passage of exit.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of Ndubuisi Kanu at the deceased residence in Victoria Island, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by Obafemi Hamzat, his deputy among others, described the late elder statesman as a detribalised Nigerian.

He said: “He was a man that had supported our government from day one. He was a man that I personally respect, not because he is no more with us but he had been to my office on two occasions and had attended all of our events as a pillar of support.

“He was completely detribalised. He was a builder and a brother from across the Niger. He was a true Nigerian that we all need to celebrate. So, that is why we are here humbly for and on behalf of the government and people of Lagos State to reassure you that the State is solidly beside you in this time of grief.

“We and other stakeholders are right beside you because he was not just a man for one part, he was a national figure. We will work with other stakeholders to ensure that we immortalise and we give him a befitting passage of exit out of this world.”

Delivering the state government’s condolence message to the deceased family, Hamzat hailed late Kanu’s contribution to the state and Nigeria, noting that the former military governor was irreplaceable.

He said: “Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu was one of those that laid the pillar of what we benefit today as the military governor in 1976. And most importantly, his contribution to what we are now benefitting in the country, which is democracy; because if people like him were in short supply, this country will not be like this.

“People like him, even though they are not many, stood firm. They went through all sorts of terrible things but they were good men. So for us in Lagos, we celebrate his life because we know that only God will live forever and that, we as human beings will come and exit the world at some point. But what is important is, what do you do with your life? I think we can say it boldly that our father lived a good life.”

Speaking on behalf of the deceased family, wife of the deceased, Gladys Kanu, appreciated the Lagos State government for offering to finance the burial of his husband.

She praised the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for bringing a new face to governance in Lagos State. She said: “Since this current government came into power, we have seen a lot of changes between the previous government and this one. This current government has achieved a lot. I admire the young governor. He is full of ideas and very hard working, and also his deputy. Thanks for the visit and for offering to finance the burial of our husband, father, grandfather, cousin and uncle.”