Lagos warns trucks in Ijora axis enroute Tin Can

Lagos State government has warned trucks that have chosen to go to Tin Can port through Ijora axis to desist forthwith.

The state government says it has noted that trucks going towards Tin Can still went through Ijora axis, stressing that such errant trucks would not be given access from Ijora Olopa and Sifax any longer.

“It is important to note that any Tin Can bound truck found along Ijora axis will be apprehended and confiscated,” the government warned in a statement.

The statement, signed by Toyin Fayinka, the special adviser to the state governor on transportation, added that such trucks’ numbers would be forwarded to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for disabling.

Read also: Manufacturers flag credit dearth, port access as barriers to industrial growth

The enforcement of this directive, according to Fayinka, would commence from Monday, November 29, 2021.

After what seemed a sustainable return of sanity on ijora-Apapa axis following full implementation of the call-up system, the axis has started seeing a build-up of traffic due to trucks activities.

For that reason, Apapa residents and businesses are being put on edge, more so as repair work on Stadium flyover has narrowed driving space in Surulere with a ripple effect on Apapa and environ.