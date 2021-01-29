Lagos reduces LASU tuition fee after students’ protest

The Lagos State Government has reduced the tuition fee for students of Lagos State University (LASU).

This was disclosed on Friday via the Twitter handle of the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education.

“Lagos State government reduces tuition fee for students of Lagos State University,” said a tweet on the handle.

Recall that following a recent increase in the students’ tuition fee, students of the institution had on January 8, just two days to exit of Olanrewaju Fagbohun as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, staged a protest expressing displeasure over the increment. They had demanded a reversal to the old fees within two weeks from that day.