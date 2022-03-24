Lagos, Kano, Niger top list of states with highest petrol allocation

Lagos, Kano and Niger got the highest allocation of petrol distributed to states between March 7 and March 20.

According to a report issued by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on Wednesday, a total of 994.478 million litres of petrol was distributed to all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory within the period, with a daily average of evacuation of 71.03 million litres.

Of this total evacuation, Lagos, Kano and Niger topped the list with highest demand as they received 170.277 million litres, 90.031 million litres and 67.59 million respectively.

This is as Nigerians continue to struggle with access to petroleum products across the country.

Also, the average daily loading for the top three highest demand states was 12.16 million litres for Lagos, Kano 6.43 million litres, while Niger Sate received a daily average of 4.83 million litres.

States, including Jigawa, Bauchi and Nasarawa represented states with lowest demand, as they received 1.093 million litres, 2.44 million litres and 3.81 million litres respectively.

Pinnacle-lekki depot with 34.09 million litres, topped the list of depot with highest load-out, followed by NIPCO, AITEO, FRADRO, AYM SHAFA with 28.05 million litres, 26.298 million, 25,556 million litres and 25.086 million litres respectively.