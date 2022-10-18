Lagos Cocktail Week celebrates mixologists, bartenders

In a bid to promote, educate, and celebrate the cocktail culture in Nigeria, Lagos Cocktail Week (LCW) is celebrating mixologists, bartenders and stakeholders in the hospitality industry through host of activities as it kick-start its eight edition.

According to the organisers, the eighth edition of the LCW promises an even-more impressive line-up for its traditional seminars, masterclasses, workshops, exhibition, bar battles, an elite guest-speaker list, and some of the world’s most renowned drink brands.

Themed ‘Behind the Bars, Drinks & Brands’ will run till October 22, 2022.

Lara Rawa, founder, LCW, during a recent press conference said that the inspiration behind the theme is to celebrate the individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes, to deliver a great hospitality experience through their craft.

“These individuals include bartenders, mixologists, and brand managers at drinks companies,” she said.

Rawa also said that the participating bars in the Bar-Hop aspect of the event, which is sponsored by MasterCard, will serve attendees unique African-infused signature cocktail creations throughout the duration of the 9-day event.

In addition, Rawa said that this year’s LCW is unique on the back of more female bartenders’ inclusion, and will focus on highlighting the work of women in the industry.

“I believe that this is a step towards making the cocktail industry more inclusive and welcoming to all people,” she said.

As a means of supporting these female bartenders, Lagos Cocktail Week is partnering with Her Network, a global inspirational and lifestyle platform that equips women with resources they need to thrive in their respective endeavours.

Read also: Drinks.ng unveils Macaroni as brand ambassador, launches platform

According to the LCW, four female bartenders will compete in a “Mixher challenge,” as part of the partnership.

The “Mixher challenge” will tasked the women with creating memorable cocktails based on women that inspire them and winners will go home with cash prizes to support their bartending career.

“We are passionate about helping SMEs in the culinary space to grow,” said Yosola Atere, director, area marketing, Mastercard.

She said the brand is looking to lend a hand to upcoming chefs, upcoming mixologists, and other professionals in the field, and encourage them to achieve their goals and their dreams.

“Our goal is to train 10,000 bartenders by 2030,” said, Elizabeth Anthony, brand manager, Martell. “…the bartending community is very important to us across the world which is why it’s natural that we partner with LCW.”

In the same vein, Chiamaka Efelu, brand manager, Star Radler, said that Nigerian Breweries is a customer-centric company which inspired the decision to sponsor Lagos Cocktail Week.

She said that Nigerian Breweries recognizes the growing cocktail culture in Nigeria and want to be a part of it so the brand can connect with our consumers.