Drinks.ng unveils Macaroni as brand ambassador, launches platform

Drinks.ng, a beverage e-commerce store in Nigeria, has unveiled Adebowale Adebayo, popularly known as ‘Mr Macaroni’ as a brand ambassador.

According to the company, the endorsement will see Mr. Macaroni, who has built his career as one of Nigeria’s famous voices; collaborate with Drinks.ng in a one-year mutually beneficial partnership.

Lanre Akinlagun, founder/CEO of Drinks.ng, said Mr. Macaroni’s work ethics, dedication, and passion for growth are significant characteristics that resonate with the brand.

According to him, the company’s management is happy to have Macaroni on board as he has distinguished himself to become a force to be reckoned with in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Akinlagun said the brand will also re-launch one of the biggest weekly pre-drinks platforms in Lagos, called ‘Meet Me at the Liquor Store’.

He said it is a platform, where customers are hosted to an evening of chill vibes and games with drinks sold at pump prices adding that Drinks.ng will host ‘Meet Me At The Liquor Store,’ every Friday in Victoria Island, Lagos, starting this October.

Commenting on the new partnership deal, Adebowale Adebayo also known as Mr. Macaroni, said he is thrilled to enter into a new collaboration with the Drinks.ng.

“I am very excited to begin this journey with a brand that has shown true resilience and growth over the years. It is a privilege to be associated with such a prestigious platform,” he said.

Founded in 2013, Drinks.ng has expanded to become a prominent player in Nigeria’s beverage and e-commerce industries, with significant patronage in both the retail and wholesale markets. It is exceeding competitors with its state-of-the-art flagship store in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos.

With a revenue of over N8 billion in 2021, the brand has over 40,000 customers nationwide and averages about 200 orders daily.