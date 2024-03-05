Kwara police command parades 28 criminal suspects

The Kwara State Police command has paraded 28 criminals suspects at the police headquarters in Ilorin, the state capital.

The suspects were made up of kidnap gangs, armed robbers and cult members.

Speaking at the parade, Victor Olaiya, the state Police Commissioner, identified kidnapping for ransom as a prevalent crime in different parts of the state, describing the development as worrisome.

The police boss, who said that a total number of 78 kidnap suspects that were arrested between October 2023 to date were already at different Correctional facilities in the state with pending cases, added that over 18 suspects were paraded last Thursday among the 28 criminal suspects.

“We’re worried and that’s why we have been taking steps to ensure we keep them there. Some of the kingpins even have larger than life attitude that nothing can happen to them and that they’ll be released when arrested.

“People are afraid. However, those arrested have never come back. People are jubilating with their arrest at such places as Oke Ode axis etc,” he said.

The police commissioner explained that technical issue in prosecution of criminal suspects is one of the challenges that make conviction slow and difficult, adding that victims of violent crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping do not always come to court to give evidence.

“Some cases may take two or more years to be wrapped up and the victims that want to give evidence in court may become afraid of being harmed when he/she sees suspects or members of the gang in court,” he added

He noted that he felt the concern of members of the public, declaring that the command was putting heads together with the judiciary to get speedy conviction of criminals.

Olaiya, however, informed that crime rate was dwindling in the state, even as he assured members of the general public that police command was ready to serve to the best of its ability.

He warned criminal elements to leave the state, adding that the command was determined to make the state safe for law abiding citizens and unsuitable for criminal elements.