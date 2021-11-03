Kwara NUJ lauds foundation on digital training for journalists

Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the founder of Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia (MAI) Foundation for sponsoring a 5-day digital training for its members.

Speaking at the mini-reception and public presentation of certificates to participants at MAI foundation – inspired training in digital marketing for members of Kwara NUJ, Abdullateef Ahmed, the NUJ chairman expressed gratitude to Muhammad Ajia for the kind gesture.

According to him, the council leadership deemed it fit to pursue aggressive training and re-training of members, and that led to the collaboration with the foundation.

“I thank MAI foundation for sharing our vision and for seeing us as partners in progress. The manifestation of that collaboration is what led to the 5-day digital training in ICT by which the members of the council underwent for five days.

“We will ensure that from time to time our members get prerequisite training for them to compete favourably with our contemporaries anywhere they find themselves in the world of journalism practice.

“I think it is very important for us to upgrade our skills in a digital age to be successful in our career. The training will reshape our thinking and approach to digital journalism because that is the way to go whether we like it or not,” he said.

Jibril Issa, one of the board directors of the foundation who represented the Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia at the event explained that MAI foundation is set out to assist the needy especially the young ones.

Issa, while declaring the presentation of certificate open, said “when the idea of digital training for journalists came up, the funder quickly keyed in to it for your progress.

“We are in era of globalization, and social media so, we cannot afford to be left behind. MAI foundation is ready for continuous partnership with Kwara council of NUJ.

In her good will message, Abosede Buraimo, the state commissioner for communication assured that the state government under the leadership of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has key in to the promotion of digital training in the state and that is what prompted the construction of Communication Hub and Virtual Art Centre which will after completion generate employment for the teaming youth.

Buraimo, who commended the state NUJ for initiating the digital market training, equally appreciated MAI Foundation for funding the training. She disclosed that the state government had paid counterpart funding for rehabilitation and renovation of over 600 schools across the state.

One of the participants, Fatima Abdulrasheed, the national treasurer of NAWOJ thanked MAI foundation for the opportunity and expressed hope that such training support will continue.

Olaoluwa Bankole, ICT expert at Flicks Solutions, who tutors the journalists admonished participants to utilise every aspect of skills learned during the training and see themselves as problem solvers.