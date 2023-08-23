BusinessDay

Kumuyi sets X on fire with comment on Tinubu’s administration

Kumuyi

A clip of the General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, saying that Nigeria will be better under President Bola Tinubu’s and his ministers’s leadership has set social media on fire.

Kumuyi commented on Tuesday during a press conference about his church’s monthly Global Crusade program.

“Let’s forget the past. This is a new day, and I believe we all believe that we will see new things for our country through our President and the cabinet members. Good things will happen,” the cleric said.

Read alsot:  What public officers can learn from Kumuyi at 82

His statement got mixed reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

LookwhoIbecame tweeted, “Omo, religious leaders are the enablers of politicians. They are much worse.”

ChukwunyeluOrji wrote, “After Nigerian politicians, na these people be the next destroyers of Nigeria Religious leaders.”

Tahila_O tweeted, “I believe these people are looking for validation everywhere. I picked from this that people should only consider the good they have done. But the evil and wickedness they have done, we should overlook. Okay, oo. I believe God Almighty considers both the good and the evil people do.”

“Please stop using the name of God in vain. Religious leaders are one of the worst political sycophants disguising under the name of God to yarn trash,” Nattychemical tweeted.

Read also: Nigeria urgently needs capable leaders, says Kumuyi

Cadaver_A also tweeted, “The best thing I did for myself was to stop going to church.. been the best decision of my life so far.”

Korede Oludiran commented, “Rubbish talk.”

A few people on social media supported the Deeper Life Bible Church founders’ words.

Stevekayma tweeted, “Anyone who doesn’t agree with what the man of God has said should pls continue wailing, complaining, and let’s see where that will take us.”

Lukmansegun also commented, “Is it because of this statement that Obidents have been wailing since yesterday? What is bad about this statement now? I was telling people to encourage the new ministers and be positive. If he had condemned them, I’m sure they would have been happy.”

 

2 Comments
  Mark says

    Who get this lazy people time?
    Is it not Kumuyi that said "God will give Buhari the needed wisdom to rule Nigeria better"
    This people are lazy people looking for the slightest opportunity to eat from the government.

