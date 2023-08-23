Kumuyi sets X on fire with comment on Tinubu’s administration

A clip of the General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, saying that Nigeria will be better under President Bola Tinubu’s and his ministers’s leadership has set social media on fire.
Kumuyi commented on Tuesday during a press conference about his church’s monthly Global Crusade program.
“Let’s forget the past. This is a new day, and I believe we all believe that we will see new things for our country through our President and the cabinet members. Good things will happen,” the cleric said.
Read alsot: What public officers can learn from Kumuyi at 82
His statement got mixed reactions on X (formerly Twitter).
LookwhoIbecame tweeted, “Omo, religious leaders are the enablers of politicians. They are much worse.”
ChukwunyeluOrji wrote, “After Nigerian politicians, na these people be the next destroyers of Nigeria Religious leaders.”
Tahila_O tweeted, “I believe these people are looking for validation everywhere. I picked from this that people should only consider the good they have done. But the evil and wickedness they have done, we should overlook. Okay, oo. I believe God Almighty considers both the good and the evil people do.”
“Please stop using the name of God in vain. Religious leaders are one of the worst political sycophants disguising under the name of God to yarn trash,” Nattychemical tweeted.
Read also: Nigeria urgently needs capable leaders, says Kumuyi
Cadaver_A also tweeted, “The best thing I did for myself was to stop going to church.. been the best decision of my life so far.”
Korede Oludiran commented, “Rubbish talk.”
A few people on social media supported the Deeper Life Bible Church founders’ words.
Stevekayma tweeted, “Anyone who doesn’t agree with what the man of God has said should pls continue wailing, complaining, and let’s see where that will take us.”
Lukmansegun also commented, “Is it because of this statement that Obidents have been wailing since yesterday? What is bad about this statement now? I was telling people to encourage the new ministers and be positive. If he had condemned them, I’m sure they would have been happy.”
(08082712224) (+234_808_271_2224)
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇Golf 3, 4, 5 N350,000 to N550,000
Toyota Camry big daddy N550,000 to 1.3mill
Toyota Muscle 850,000 to 1.7MILLION
Spider 950k to 2mill
Toyota Tundra 1.850,000
Toyota Camry tiny light N350,000 to 800k
Toyota Avalon N600,000
Land Cruiser jeep 950,000 to 1,300,000
Hilux 1,300,000 to 2m
Toyota matrix N650,000 to 900k
Lexus RX 350 ,950,000 to 2million
Lexus RX 330 750,000 to 1.8
IS250 900,000 to 3mill
ES350 950 to 1,300,000
ES330 950,000 to 2mill
Toyota Prado jeep N950,000 to 1.8
Toyota Hiace Bus N950,000 to 1million
IS350 900k to 2mill
Toyota Avalon N650,000 to 1million
Toyota corolla N550,000 to 900k
Mazda 626 N650,000 to 1.2
Peugeot 406 N700,000 to 1million
Peugeot 207 N750,000 to 900
Honda accord E.O.D N550,000 to 3 million
Honda Evil Spirit N6500,000 to 1.6
HONDA Pilot 900,000
CROSSTOUR 980K
HONDA CR-V 750,000
Toyota Avensis N750,000 to 1m
VENZA 1.680m
TUNDRA N1,200,000
Tacoma 1.850,000
Toyota RAV4 N850,000 to 1.3
Toyota Seinna N650,000 to 2m
Toyota Highlander N900,000 to 1.5 million
Toyota 4Runner 950,000 to N 1.3
Toyota Yaris N550,000 to 1.5 million
GLK 3mill
BENZ ML350 N900,000
MDX 850,000 to 2m
Acura ZDX 950,000 to 2.6mill
TIPPER head 5mill
Dyna Truck 900k
Range Rover evogue 3.0m
Range Rover S 2mill
Benz C-Class 900k to 2millio
Nissan Murano N750,000 to 1 million
Nissan Pathfinder N800,000 to 2
Infiniti FX35 N750,000 to 1million
Infiniti FX45 N850,000 to 8.8 AND MANY OF THE CARS ARE NOT LISTED HEREO8O 8271 2224 }
Who get this lazy people time?
Is it not Kumuyi that said “God will give Buhari the needed wisdom to rule Nigeria better”
This people are lazy people looking for the slightest opportunity to eat from the government.