Nigeria urgently needs capable leaders, says Kumuyi

Pastor William Kumuyi, general superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, stated Wednesday that it will take someone with excellent intentions, supported by effective action, to free the nation from the current economic difficulties.

At a press conference in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, to launch the July 2023 Global Crusade, Pastor Kumuyi made this statement.

Read also: Today’s CAN leadership are subordinates of government; they are not active – Primate Ayodele

However, the GCK convener advised Nigerians not to give up hope despite the country’s current state, assuring them of bigger opportunities to come if they simply prayed, planned, and pursued their efforts to improve the country.