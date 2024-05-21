Kogi orders illegal Confluence stadium occupants to vacate within 14 days

In a bid to rid Kogi State of criminal elements and activities, illegal occupants of the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, the State Capital, have been ordered to quit the premises within 14 days.

Monday Anyebe, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, gave the directive when he led a team to assess the extent of vandalization at the stadium in Lokoja, adding that the team was in the Confluence stadium to assess the extent of vandalization by criminal elements who had carted away some equipment at the stadium.

He lamented the level of vandalization, describing it as ‘worrisome’, and vowed that the state government would do everything possible to bring perpetrators of the heinous crime to book, saying that after 14 days, they would be forcefully evicted and arrested for prosecution.

He also warned that the government would not allow miscreants to turn the stadium complex into a harbour for criminal elements and vandalise the sports facilities.

He said, “All illegal occupants within the premises and the immediate perimeter fence of the Confluence Stadium Lokoja should heed the directive to vacate the premises within 14 days.

“Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo would not condone any act of criminality in the state; anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Anyebe equally noted that plans were ongoing to renovate the stadium to a world standard for easy sporting activities in the state as he implored the perpetrators to desist, causing setbacks for the government in its quest to develop the state.