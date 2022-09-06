Kidnappers demand N90m from burial guests abducted in Ondo

Kidnappers, who abducted some burial guests in Ondo State, have demanded a ransom of N90m to release the victims.

The kidnappers are demanding between N3m and N10m to release each of the victims.

The victims were returning from a burial ceremony in Ewatto, Edo State at the weekend when they were attacked at Ifon, in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, a border town with Edo.

The Ondo State government, through the commissioner for information and orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, while briefing journalists on the development on Monday said the state government was not involved in the ransom negotiation.

Olateju stated that payment of ransom empowered kidnappers to do more harm.

According to her, “the victims went for a burial at Ewatto town. They were returning in a 32-seater Coastal bus hired from Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo when they were attacked by suspected kidnappers. The kidnappers shot into the air and took 18 of the passengers.

Read also: Insecurity: Police nab 22 for thuggery in Bauchi

“Those remaining called the Amotekun Corps who got to the scene within 15 minutes. Among those in the bush, seven were found and two others escaped.

“Amotekun is working with the police, the DSS, and the Nigerian Army to secure the release of the remaining nine victims. They are demanding a ransom of between N3m and N10m.

“We commend the gallant Amotekun Corps in getting to the scene. Ondo State will not be a safe haven for criminals. They find this spot convenient because it borders Edo State. They will strike and run back to Edo State.”