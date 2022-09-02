Insecurity: Police nab 22 for thuggery in Bauchi

The Police command has arrested over 22 men suspected to be thugs attacking the vigilante group members Thursday in Bauchi.

SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state made the revelation to newsmen in a press release, in Bauchi.

“The police got an intelligence report yesterday at about 1300hrs that on the same date at about 1235hrs some group of notorious thugs attacked members of peace and security committee in Bakin Kura office,” Wakil said in the press release.

He noted that the thugs who were armed with cutlasses, knives, sticks and other dangerous weapons, mercilessly inflicted serious injuries on some vigilante members.

On receiving the information, detectives led by the Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS) responded swiftly and succeeded in arresting the 22 male suspects, Wakil added.

The arrested men include Aliyu Adamu, Ukasha Abubakar, Abdulmalik Abdullahi, Nura Inuwa, Umar Abdullahi, Mohammed Mohammed Koli, Umar Sulaiman, Ibrahim Idris, Kabiru Shehu.

Others are Musa Usman, Buhari Sani, Aliyu Yakubu, Isah Nuhu, Abdulsamat Aliyu, Muhammad Umar, Aliyu Adamu Aliyu, Abubakar Adamu, Mujahid Abdullahi, Ibrahim Yunusa, Mubarak Ismail, Abdullahi Garba, then Khalid Kabiru.

Three knives, two cutlasses and two stick were recovered the suspected thugs.

One of the suspects, Ibrahim Inusa also known as Dan Mama was found in possession of one sharp animal horn, one knife, one block of green leaves suspected to be cannabis, 83 pieces of suspected diazepam D5 tablet and 138 yellow tablets suspected to be diazepam D5.

Wakil who said that all suspects have confessed to the crime, noted that the Commissioner of police in the State, CP, Umar Mamman Sanda has directed that the group, also suspected of kidnapping, should be charged to court.