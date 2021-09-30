KDSG says telecom services to be shutdown in parts of state

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has said his administration has formally requested the Federal Government to enforce the shutdown of telecom services in parts of the state identified by security agencies as requiring such measures.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, made this known on Wednesday in Kaduna while addressing newsmen on the development.

According to the governor in the statement, relevant federal agencies have already informed the state government that the processes for telecommunication shutdown in parts of the state have started.

He said it was part of the steps being taken to address the current security challenge in the state and neighbouring states in the North-West and North-Central regions.

The governor noted that KDSG has held several meetings with security agencies to adopt critical measures towards crushing bandits in their identified hideouts.

“The military and other security forces have been carrying out assaults on the identified locations. The state government is advised that certain measures are now necessary to assist the spirited efforts of these security agencies,’’ he said.

El-Rufai said from Thursday, September 30 the government would be enforcing the total ban on the use of motorcycles for commercial or personal purposes, for three months in the first instance.

“Only tricycles are allowed to operate from 6 a.m. to 7pm. All tricycles must remove all curtains. Movements of all tricycles are restricted from dusk till dawn, that is from 7pm to 6am,”he said.

According to him, all vehicles used for commercial transport must be painted in yellow-and-black colours within 30 days. Vehicles that are part of ride hailing services are to carry yellow-and-black stripes.

The governor said the sale of petrol in containers has been banned in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru LGAs.

He said other containment measures previously communicated by the Kaduna State Government remain in place.

“Ban on the felling of trees and forestry activities in Birnin Gwari, Giwa Igabi, Chikun, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru LGAs, ban on firewood and charcoal transportation and also ban on the transportation of livestock into and out of the state are also in force,” he said.

The governor said the cessation of weekly markets in the frontline LGAs of Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kajuru and Kawo and weekly markets in Kaduna North LGA also remained in place, and expressed regrets at the severe strains and inconveniences the measures would cause peaceful and law abiding citizens.

The governor appealed for the understanding and cooperation of all residents of the affected areas.

“These difficult times have demanded that difficult decisions be made. The measures have been adopted purely in the interest of our collective safety and security and to aid our brave forces in their fight against these mindless criminals.

“Too many lives have been lost and too many families have been shattered. Small groups of wicked persons cannot continue to hold us to ransom, and force us to live in perpetual fear,”El Rufai said.

He called for the understanding of all citizens, urging them to bear with the hardships they were facing currently.