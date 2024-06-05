Kaduna assembly committee wants El-Rufai prosecuted for abuse of office, money laundering

An ad hoc committee set up by the Kaduna State House of Assembly has concluded its investigation of finances, loans, and contracts awarded under former Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration, recommending the prosecution of the immediate past governor in presenting its findings.

Henry Zacharia, the committee chair, reported to the assembly during a plenary session on Wednesday that the loans from El-Rufai’s term were often misallocated, and the loan acquisition process occasionally lacked proper procedure.

Speaker Yusuf Liman received the report, noting that the El-Rufai administration misappropriated N423 billion, resulting in huge debt for the state.

The committee recommended investigating and prosecuting El-Rufai and certain cabinet members for abuse of office through contracts awarded without due process, diversion of public funds, money laundering and contributing to the state’s financial burden.

The committee also recommended the suspension of Shizer Badda, the current finance commissioner, who held the same role under El-Rufai’s administration, and the chairman of the state universal basic education board.

It also recommended thoroughly investigating some key appointees of the last administration by appropriate law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.