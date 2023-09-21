Justice for Mohbad Day 2: Reports from around Nigeria

Fans protesting Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known by his stage as Mohbad, took to the streets in Lagos, Osun, and Delta states yesterday to call for justice as the singer’s death remains the subject of debate.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protestors gathered in the capital cities of Ondo and Ogun States—Abeokuta and Akure—to demand justice for the late musician.

The 27-year-old Afrobeat singer passed away last Tuesday under what many have referred to as unexplained circumstances, with the acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, asking the Lagos State Police Command to conduct a “thorough” investigation.

In several parts of Lagos State, protesters turned out in large numbers. One of the demonstrations started at the Alagbado axis on AIT Road and travelled to the Command area before ending in Ile-Iwe in Meiran.

At least four police patrol vans packed with armed officers accompanied the demonstrators as the rallies continued under heavy security.

More than 200 young people carrying banners with various inscriptions calling for justice for Mohbad were dressed in black shirts.

Similar demonstrations also took place in Warri, Delta State.

Thousands of young people gathered yesterday along the main streets in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, demanding the detention and prosecution of those thought to be responsible for Mohbad’s death.

The demonstrators chanted curses at the proprietors of the Malian record label while singing several Mohbad songs and lighting candles in Freedom Park.

Similarly, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo recently criticised Sam Larry and Naira Marley, the head of a Malian musical label.

Iyabo Ojo claimed there was video evidence to support their level of involvement in the saga during her visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, yesterday.

She questioned why, despite numerous requests for his arrest from Nigerians, Sam Larry had not been invited by the Lagos Police Command for questioning.

Ojo used Instagram Live to broadcast her encounter with the CP.

Yesterday, the African Council on Narcotics, ACON suggested that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, suspend Azeez Adeshina Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, as its ambassador until the investigation into Mohbad’s death is over.

Rekpene Bassey, president of ACON, claimed that the purpose of designating a brand ambassador is to demonstrate a strong desire for the brand.

“However, as we await the outcome of the official security investigation into the case, it may be expedient to question the rationale for the engagement of one of those suspected to be the brains behind Mohbad’s death, namely Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley as an ambassador of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Nigeria’s foremost anti-drug agency,” Bassey stated.

“Naira Marley hardly represents any strong positive social energy as can be seen in his public conduct and the character traits of the so-called Marlians modelling after him.”

“We, now, call upon the NDLEA to stand down that appointment so as not to create a wrong impression on the psyche of our youth, particularly at this time.”

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a former presidential candidate and business magnate, has urged the Police to honour the late Mohbad’s memory and spirit.

He asserts that this may be done by thoroughly investigating his death and ensuring that any criminals are brought to justice.

According to Olawepo-Hashim’s media office, the young guy’s death has once again “highlighted the terror that the grip of the underworld on our streets inflicts on the society.”

“I deeply sympathise with those who truly love this fallen star, who tragically is becoming louder in death than in life. He has become a ‘Martyr’ of a cause in a unique way.”