Ex-presidential hopeful wants justice for Mohbad

A former Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a Global Oil Executive, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has urged the Police to do “justice to the memory and spirit of the late rising Music Star, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, by doing a thorough investigation and ensuring that the culprits do not escape the law.”

In a statement released by his media office in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim explained that the death of the young man has again “highlighted the terror that the grip of the underworld on our streets inflicts on the society.”

According to him, “I deeply sympathise with those who truly love this fallen star, who tragically is becoming louder in death than in life. He has become a ‘Martyr’ of a cause in a unique way.”

He added that “the death of the rising music star, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad in very suspicious circumstances must be an occasion to free the society from the grip of the underworld.”

According to him, “As a father who has a son in Arts and Music, two years older than Mohbad, I am worried and concerned about the grip of cult leaders, on some aspects of our musical lives and entertainment as well as the control of drug lords.

“The Mohbad saga has also further highlighted the dark side of entertainment financing in the absence of a well structured and disciplined support system for budding talents especially from poor homes.”

He further stressed that “at the root of the exploitation of talented young people is the weapon of poverty manipulated by rich but rough and wicked. It is time to end this evil!”

He therefore, appealed to those in charge of our Security in Nigeria “to allow and protect those who are pained by this sad occurrence and who want to peacefully embark on processions and vigils.

“Organised violence by malevolent forces should not be an excuse to deny those who are peacefully seeking justice for Mohbad the right to do so!”

The Police authorities, he said, “Must ensure above all, that Mohbad gets justice in death!”