Jumia Nigeria awarded E-commerce Website of the Year

Jumia, leading e-commerce platform, has been recognised for its innovation and service delivery as the e-commerce website of the years at the 2022 GAGE Awards.

The company’s award category reflects the best e-commerce brand in Nigeria that provides an excellent platform for customers to perform seamless shopping, according to a statement.

With winners spanning 11 different categories, the GAGE is Africa’s leading digital award, an initiative of Gage Digital Company aimed at accelerating digitalisation by setting standards for growth.

“We would like to thank everyone who voted for us as the best e-commerce platform at a time we are most proud of as we celebrate a decade of e-commerce in Nigeria,” said Massimiliano Spalazzi, chief executive officer at Jumia Nigeria while commenting on the award.

“It further reinforces our commitment and ambition to improve people’s lives through the internet whilst enabling our vendors and logistics partners to grow and reach more consumers across the country,” he said.

“We are committed to continue to offer our consumers an unmatched user experience on Jumia while ensuring we adapt to market demands,” he added.

Yearly, since 2019, the GAGE awards have been held to recognise, promote, and reward digital personalities and brands that shape the country digitally as judged by an independent and highly eminent panel.

Since its inception, the GAGE Awards has grown to become one of the most prestigious and coveted recognitions in the digital space across Africa, attracting thousands of entries from reputable organisations.