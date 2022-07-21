Heritage Bank, Veritas Registrar, others win at 2022 West Africa Innovation Awards

Foremost brands in the financial services sector, marketing communications and real estate market are among the top brands that won in the 2022 edition of the West Africa Innovation Awards.

Some notable brands are Heritage Bank Plc, FHA Mortgage Bank, Veritas Registrar, Transkredit, Urban Shelter, GDM Group and Brands Optimal. Others include Sea duck, Acceler8ed Marketing, XM Solution also wins at the award.

The 2022 edition of West Africa Innovation Awards will take place during the third quarter of 2022.

The award dinner that will bring together leaders in different sectors and countries in West Africa will celebrate the outstanding professionalism and remarkable innovation of different brands.

According to Abidemi Adesanya, the project director in a statement, some other highlights of the program include CEO Media Chat, Executive Talk time, product exhibition, comedy and a brainstorming session.

Some past winners of the award include British American Tobacco Foundation, Lafarge Africa, Cardinalstone Registrar, XM Solution, Norrenberger, Origin 8 Ghana, Beta Media Cameroun, X3M Ideas, Zenith Pension Custodian and First Pension Custodian.