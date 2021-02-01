ITF signs MOU with the NDA for capacity development

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has signed a 5- year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna for the capacity development of the staff of the Academy.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the ITF Headquarters Boardroom in Jos, Director-general of the Fund, Joseph Ari said the collaboration which is subject to review and renewal would afford NDA the benefit of the ITF’S expertise, experience and expansive network just as the Fund would benefit from the enormous intellectual resources available at the Academy.

Ari said the MOU, which followed exhaustive discussions between the two institutions is intended to amongst others, facilitate the exchange of faculty members for short periods for a greater understanding of different teaching and learning styles within the two organisations; promote research collaboration and the application of applied research in the areas of mutual interest.

Other objectives are to; identify and develop intellectual exchange opportunities that would benefit staff of both organisations; formalize and streamline cadets and other students of relevant subject areas of the Academy into the SIWES programme and, to explore opportunities to produce officers with broad-based training in both military and academic subjects.

He further stated that in implementing the MOU, the Fund would adopt digital, green and brownfield approaches, which were also used in the ITF/NECA TSDP project.