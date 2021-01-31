COVID-19: No more gathering of over 50 people in Lagos- Sanwo-Olu orders

It is now strictly illegal to have a gathering of more than 50 people in an enclosed space in Lagos, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on Sunday night.

However, religious gathering are not affected, but must limit their gatherings to 50 percent of their capacities.

Sanwo-Olu issued the directive in line with the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed last week by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The state government has observed with dismay the widespread flagrant disregard and non-adherence to guidelines and protocols aimed at stemming and curbing the tide of infection.

“We particularly note that some event centres have been operating their premises outside the acceptable parameters for operation/usage and continue to be recalcitrant in this regard.

“This is to sound a very serious note of warning that henceforth all those found culpable and in breach of the existing regulations and guidelines would be swiftly and decisively dealt with in full accordance with the provisions of the law.

“Furthermore, and in line with the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed last week by President Muhammadu Buhari, it is hereby directed that no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50 percent capacity of the space.

“A breach of the provisions of the Presidential Regulations attracts upon summary conviction, a fine or six months imprisonment and or both. Our enforcement agencies have been appropriately tasked to ensure maximum compliance.

“All Lagosians are enjoined to continue to observe all laid down guidelines and protocols issued by both the state and federal governments for the effective containment and treatment of the novel coronavirus disease.”