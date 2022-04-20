Interim government will lead to anarchy – Uzodinma, Tambuwal

The call by Afe Babalola for an interim administration at the end of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari has been described as a call for anarchy by Governors Hope Uzodimma, of Imo State, and Aminu Tambuwal, of Sokoto State.

Speaking separately in Abuja on Tuesday, both governors rejected the call, saying it was not only unconstitutional but a postulation that could push Nigeria further into political uncertainty.

Uzodimma, who spoke with State House journalists after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, pointed out that the nation’s constitution has no room for an interregnum.

He wondered what will be the criteria for determining those to form the interim government and urged Nigerians to completely ignore such a notion.

By May 29, if there is no elected government, our constitution has not provided for an interregnum. There shouldn’t be a gap; otherwise, you are creating room for anarchy.

“What will be the process of selecting the interim government because, after May 29, the president may not have constitutional powers to function as a president anymore? So, I don’t think we will decide to abandon our constitution.

According to him, “The constitution is like a bible. For some of us who are Christians, the Bible is the manager of our faith. So, the constitution should be the instrument guiding our actions as a country.

“If you think there is an opinion you think that is worthy to be canvassed superior to what is in the Nigerian constitution, such opinion should be taken to the National Assembly and they will through due process amend our constitution to factor in such opinion.”

Also speaking on the issue, Sokoto state governor and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Tambuwal, said the suggestion will not fly, as there is no such provision in the 1999 constitution as amended.

“There is no such provision in the constitution and as such, it will not fly. People can say whatever they want, but we know that there are no such provisions in the constitution” he said

Tambuwal, who submitted his presidential form on Tuesday, urged the party to ensure free and fair primaries in the party, adding that such action will ensure the emergence of an acceptable candidate for the party.

Recall that the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Afe Babalola, at a press conference on Sunday, made a case for the suspension of the 2023 elections to allow a six-month interim government after the current Buhari’s tenure.

He also advocated for the suspension of 2023 elections until Nigeria has “a new-look peoples’ constitution which should provide for part-time legislators and non-executive president.”

According to him, this should “provide a true federal system of government, instead of the expensive presidential system of government. I suggest a parliamentary system of government, with a unicameral legislature,” he said.