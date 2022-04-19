BusinessDay set to host PRINVEST 2022 to drive real estate development

BusinessDay Media Limited, West Africa’s leading provider of business intelligence and information on diversified media platforms including online, mobile, and print, is set to hold its property investment conference tagged PRINVEST 2022.

The conference themed ‘Dream Residential Communities: Closing The Gap’ is scheduled to hold as a hybrid event on April 21 and 22, 2022 at the Landmark events centre Lagos, Nigeria, and via Zoom. Over 70 speakers and over 2500 exhibition visitors are expected at the conference

Experts in the real estate industry are expected to grace the conference and proffer solutions that will address the housing deficit, highlight necessary reforms to develop infrastructure and provide solutions to mortgage inefficiency in Nigeria.

The event will also connect international and local investors with opportunities and players, while also directly showcasing properties and products to end-users (buyers).

Speakers expected at the conference include Andrew Nevin, Chief Economist, PwC, West Africa; Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, chief commercial officer, Mixta; Olawale Opalakin, managing director, Eko Development Company; Evelyn Edumoh, chief operating officer, Arkland Properties Ltd; Jide Odusolu, chief executive officer, Octo5 Holdings Limited; Bamidele Onalaja, Managing Director/CEO, Revolution Plus Properties; Kehinde Ogundimu, Managing Director/CEO Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC); Femi Akintunde, Group Managing Director/CEO, Alpha Mead Group; Femi Yusuff, Head Mortar, Innovation & New Product Development, Lafarge Africa Plc; Andrea Geday, Managing Director, Elalan Construction Company, among many others.

Interested participants can register for the program via https://lnkd.in/dYpU5ZAm.