Insecurity: We killed 75 Boko Haram fighters in June – Military

The Nigeria Military says it’s troops of Operation Lafiya Dole carried out a total of 17 encounters with Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists between 1st-30th June in Northeast, killing 75 of them. The Military said it killed over 200 terrorists in May.

John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO),who disclosed this on Sunday, regrets that one officer was killed while one soldier was wounded in action. He said the wounded personnel has since been evacuated to a military medical facility where he is recuperating.

The Coordinator disclosed also that Equally, 4 Boko Haram fighters including 2 women, namely Aishatu Manye and Kelune Mate were captured and later identified to be the wives of the local Boko Haram commander at Gajingi in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State.

Enenche said the troops also arrested one Boko Haram spy named Kawalu during a Jumaat prayer at Michika Central Mosque and one Boko Haram fighter captured in the aftermath of an encounter at Miyanti general area in Bama LGA of Borno State.

Enenche further said the period under review also witnessed 4 surrenders by Boko Haram criminals.

“The trio of Mohammed Babagana, Modu Jugudun and Alhaji Usman surrendered to troops of Delta Company at Strong Response Area Pulka in Gwoza LGA of Borno State while one Mustapha Kori surrendered to troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru in Ngala LGA of Borno State, he said.

“It is equally heart-warming to note that, during the period, troops rescued 35 captives from the captivity of BHTs/ ISWAP criminals. Amongst those rescued are 18 women, 16 children and one adult male. The rescued children were promptly administered with Polio vaccine in line with the Buratai Intervention Initiative while the women were administered with First Aid as required”, he added.

Enenche said the encounters also led to the capture of assorted arms and large cache of ammunition including one Anti-Aircraft Gun, 13 AK 47 Rifles, one Sniper Rifle, 21 locally made guns, 2 Dane guns and one Rocket Propelled Gun.

According to him, others include 3 Hand Grenades, 5 Rocket Propelled Gun bombs, 205 rounds of Anti-Aircraft ammunition, 1018 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and 2 Boko Haram criminals’ flags.

“In the same vein, one Gun Truck, one Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device, one Toyota Starlet car and several makeshift structures belonging to the terrorists were destroyed by the valiant troops within the period”, Enenche said.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai commended the troops and urged them to maintain the tempo against the criminals “as we approach the end of insurgency in our country”.