Insecurity: Olubadan urges Buhari to work with governors

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II on Monday expressed worry over the spate of insecurity across the country and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consult with governors, including Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on how to check the trend.

Balogun, who fielded questions from journalists in his Alarere residence, urged President Buhari to consult with Makinde on how he has been able to secure Oyo.

According to the monarch, ”the governor of the state has been fantastic in his approach to both security and education. The Iwo-Road axis has become more secure and safer than it used to be to the governor’s credit.

“I’m aware of his efforts to improve the efficiency of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) in the state through the provision of additional vehicles as well as increment in the personnel with the recruitment of additional 500 officers.

“These efforts are second to none in the Western region where the Amotekun operates. This is a great attitude and disposition towards the safety and security of the residents which deserve commendation,” Oba Balogun added.

On whether Amotekun should transform to the state police as being canvassed in some quarters, Olubadan said, “We should protect Amotekun by leaving it as an independent security organisation without the encumbrances of the Nigeria Police Force”.

He charged Makinde to remain steadfast in his commitment to bequeath a secured and state to the residents by not pandering to the antics of the naysayers, who would always look for loopholes in his policies to capitalise on and create fear in the people.