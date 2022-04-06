Insecurity: Obasanjo, others must be consulted for way out – Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said that for President Olusegun Obasanjo, other ex-heads of state and traditional rulers must be consulted in finding a solution to Nigeria’s rising insecurity and economic woes ahead of the 2023 elections.

Okowa, who had a private meeting with Obasanjo at the Penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta on Tuesday, reiterated the position of the former president that the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government had been overwhelmed by the current ugly situation and lacks the capacity to deal with it.

The Delta State governor was quoted in a release by Obasanjo’s special assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi, to have played up the need for due consultation as it has become necessary going by the situation in the country, which he said, is getting worse on a daily basis.

He said: “The troubling situation has the capacity to destroy our economy, which is not in our best interest.

“It is time the country has to come together, all well-meaning people, all stakeholders must come together to think Nigeria first. We need the collective effort of all at this period.

“This is something that is threatening the fabric of our unity and not something we have to play with, the situation is getting worrisome and it’s time we all have hands on deck to be able to find a solution.

“As it stands today, the APC-run government cannot alone deal with it and they need to find wide and far-reaching consultation, not with those in government alone, but all stakeholders, particularly those who have been part of running this country before and now, including even religious leaders we need to sit together and discuss the way forward.

“Baba Obasanjo is someone who truly understands Nigeria and we bless God for having somebody like him. We need to tap from him, especially at a time like this which will help to shape this nation. And I thank God for the wonderful discussions that I had with him.

“I have come to share ideas with Obasanjo, as regards the situation in Nigeria. He was ready to give fatherly advice. I also discuss with him some issues concerning my state and he willingly advised me too. He is a repository of knowledge and experience.”

When he was asked about his next line of action in 2023, Okowa said he was yet to make up his mind on whether to contest for the presidency, saying, “finding a solution to the nation’s problem was more important than the presidential race.”