Insecurity: Federal Government not doing enough – Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has berated the President Muhammadu Buhari administration over the violent killings in Plateau and Benue States.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday night, Fani-Kayode described the killings as disgraceful and indefensible.

He stated that the perpetrators were being treated with kid’s gloves by the Federal Government, adding that the situation was getting worse.

He noted that the government must set politics aside and speak the bitter truth, stressing that Nigerians have endured the pain and shame in silence for so long.

According to him, “100 murdered in cold blood in Plateau State and 25 butchered in Benue by terrorists, this is disgraceful, indefensible and unacceptable.

“When will our people and government say ‘enough is enough!’ Do we have any self-respect and pride?

“These are NIGERIANS that are being butchered!!! Our very own people and our very own compatriots!!! When will something be done to stop the wholesale carnage?

“We have endured the pain and shame in silence for far too long, hoping and praying that the authorities will rise up to the occasion and that things will change for the better. Sadly things appear to be getting worse.

“We cannot sit back and watch silently anymore as our compatriots are being cut short by a bunch of ruthless, vicious, evil and savage militias made up of primarily foreign barbarians and bloodthirsty bandits. The FG has an obligation before God and the Nigerian people to do far more.

“They have a few more months before their tenure comes to an end to put a stop to this madness. They have a few more months to stop the war crimes, the crimes against humanity, the genocide & the unprecedented terror and hardship that have been unleashed against the people of this country by these villainous and heartless enemies of humanity.

“They must empower our security and intelligence agencies, give them the green light and stop holding them back.

“Anything short of that would be a monumental failure on their part and a deep insult and spiritual wound to the Nigerian people. There is no honor or decency in showing restraint before those that kill innocent men, women and children.

“There is no decency in treating those that seek to wipe out our people with kid gloves. They deserve to be sent to their maker in the most brutal and decisive manner and we demand no less from the Federal Government.”