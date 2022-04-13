Adamu, Kyari resign as senators to run APC’s affairs

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, and Abdullahi Adamu, the deputy national chairman (North) of the party, on Tuesday, resigned their membership of the Senate.

Until his election as APC chairman on March 26, Adamu represented Nasarawa West in the Senate, while Kyari represented Borno North.

Ahmad Lawan, the Senate president, read the resignation letters of both former lawmakers at resumed plenary yesterday.

Adamu headed the Senate committee on agriculture and rural development while Kyari was in charge of the committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In the sent to the Senate and read by Lawan, Adamu said: “It is with utmost respect and appreciation that I inform you that consequent upon my election as national chairman at the just concluded convention of our great party on March 26, 2022, I hereby resign formally as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District with effect from April 1, 2022.

“I feel a sense of duty and obligation to convey through this letter, my appreciation for the cooperation and guidance I received from you as chairman of the National Assembly throughout my official and private association with you.”