Industrial firm taps technology to expand business footprints in Nigeria

An industrial technology company focusing on helping the world work better says it is leveraging technology to expand its business footprints in West Africa, especially in Nigeria, which has the largest gross domestic product (GDP) in the continent.

The firm, known as Trimble, hopes that the sub-region will benefit from its innovative solutions in different areas including agriculture, infrastructure, and construction, explaining that its technology enables jobs to get done more precisely and accurately.

“The technology, according to the firm, enables people to build, construct, grow and move things they need to live their lives and build future communities;” the firm said in a statement to mark the end of its first in-person event tagged ‘Trimble Days in West Africa’ in Lagos recently.

The company had, in 2021, held a similar event titled ‘Trimble Day in Nigeria’ which introduced it to the Nigerian public. The event focused on the opportunities to enhance businesses through the deployment of digital technology across several sectors in Nigeria.

All through the two-day event, Trimble’s representatives from various parts of the world discussed products that would help to boost productivity in the areas of agriculture, surveying, architecture, mining, construction, utilities, energy, and land administration.

The event was attended by over 100 persons from the public and private sectors, and featured plenary, breakout sessions and live demonstrations from Trimble.

Albert Momo, vice president and executive director of emerging markets and funded projects for Trimble, assured of the company’s commitment to business growth in the sub-region. Representatives from the Office of The Surveyor-General of The Federation (OSGOF) were also present at the event.

According to Fitka Steve Bilshakka, president of the Geo-information Society of Nigeria who attended the event, “the programme has been quite interesting and educating. From today’s lecture, Trimble’s RTX corrections services are there to complement and enhance accuracy and performance.”

In the same vein, Semiu Akanni Ayinde, acting director for the survey coordination office of the OSGOF commended the success of the event and hinted on future projects with Trimble and OSGOF.

“I have come to understand why Trimble is the best. Presently, OSGOF is partnering with Trimble to manage the core stations in Nigeria. We are looking forward to working with Trimble through a partnership to help us facilitate how we are going to be having RTK service in Nigeria, comparable to international best practices,” Ayinde explained.

Momo stressed that Trimble remained committed to expanding its business footprint in West Africa, especially in Nigeria, which has the largest GDP in the continent, hoping that the sub-region would benefit from their innovative solutions.

Present at the event were Trimble’s project manager, Michelle Range; regional sales manager – EMEA – advancing positioning division, Joachim Nahmias, regional sales manager, MEA, geospatial, Munawar Naik; regional sales engineer, EMEA, Trimble advanced positioning, Morad Mokhtari; technical sales engineer, MEA geospatial, Dennis Belgrado; and area accounts manager, Africa, geospatial, Gilbert Sosi.