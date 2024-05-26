Obi of Onitsha commends Otti, says he’s God-sent to deliver Abia from bad governance

Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, Anambra State, one of the most revered traditional rulers in Nigeria, has said that Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, was sent by God, to rescue the people from bad governance.

He also said that Otti was not just the pride of Abia, but Nigeria as a whole.

Igwe Achebe, who was in Aba, Friday to commission three roads reconstructed by the Otti administration, namely, Ehi, Kent and Old Court Roads, proclaimed that God has sent Otti to restore the glory of Abia and place the state at its place of pride, as number one, after 24 years of decadence and “wandering in the wilderness”.

The revered Igbo traditional ruler and corporate titan noted that Abia, indeed Aba, people, are known for their resilience and entrepreneurial spirit, pointing out that since the assumption of office by Otti, things have started to change for the better for the State.

“It is a thing of great joy for me to be in Abia State today with you. Your son, Dr. Alex Otti, the pride of Abia, the pride of Nigeria, is God-sent at this time to rebuild Abia, to rebuild Aba for us. You know that Aba used to be number one in Nigeria, in enterprise, commerce, industry, and creativity.

“Just one year after Otti assumed office in Abia, you can all see that things have begun to change for the better, and it will continue to get better and better after he does the first term of four years and another term of four years.

“So, it’s a thing of joy that we’re gathered here today. You elected him into office and I urge you to continue to support him, all of us will continue to support him and pray for him so that he will deliver on his promise to the people of Abia State.

“I have every confidence in him, because we have worked together for many, many years. He is a man of his word. He will do more than he has done already. So, let’s continue to pray for him, for strength, and good health, to continue in his work,” Igwe Achebe implored the ecstatic crowd that milled around.

Otti emphasised that his administration is people-centric, noting that the most important part of governance is to work for the overall good of the people.

The Governor, while recalling the horrible state of the roads before reconstruction, said he was moved to intervene despite not being in the original list of roads to be constructed, and expressed happiness over their completion in barely three months.

“When I came here in February, I came to inspect Port Harcourt Road and I wanted to see what was happening at Ndoki Road and from there I walked through this place and the Old Court Road, and what I saw shocked me.

“I knew the situation was bad but I didn’t know it was that bad, and I saw people, who were resilient with a lot of energy, sweeping through the pond which should have been a road, to access their shops, to access their places of livelihood.

“I was moved and I said even though this was not in the original list of priority projects for us this road had to be done. That is the genesis of this road.

“I gave instructions that I wanted this road fixed and I wanted it to be fixed the way our roads are fixed. I am happy that three months down the line the roads are now standing,” the governor said.

He further said that the roads were delivered to high quality standards and specification, and thanked the contractor, supervisors as well as the Direct Labour Agency of the Ministry of Works for collaborating to ensure timely delivery.

Governor Otti, who used the opportunity to announce that his administration would in June commence the reconstruction of Enyimba Hotel, Aba, to five-star standard, said it is all in effort to make Aba one of the best cities in Nigeria.

“On the hill of the hotel will be a convention centre and then across the hotel, by the waterside, will be a state-of-the-art park and gardens. All these are geared towards making Aba one of the best cities in the Southeast, if not Nigeria,” the governor said.

While emphasising that his government came prepared to govern, Otti stated that he is opening industrial layouts in the State, in addition to empowering the private sector to work and create employment opportunities for the people, and called on manufacturers and industrialists to come back and invest in the State.

He assured that under the present administration, Aba will regain her status in the comity of states across the country, adding that “never again will the people go back to Egypt.”

In an address earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Otumchere Oti, said that the Old Court Road was earlier impassable before the Governor’s directive for its reconstruction, three months ago.

The Commissioner stated that the 561 meters long road connects Ehi Road by Ngwa Road, adding that the road adorned with street lights, was done through direct labour by engineers from the State Ministry of Works.

He said that the 1.2km Kent by Ehi Road was done by a reputable construction firm and was carefully done to ensure free flow of traffic, enhance socio-economic development and boost the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) and urged residents to safeguard the infrastructure.