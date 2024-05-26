400 Youths Trained On ICT By Adamawa State Government

By Happy Zarokada

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has urged youths in the state to embrace and harness opportunity ICT present to improve themselves, their communities and the state in general.

The Governor drew attention of the youth on the power of knowledge and charge them to invest in their education and skills saying by doing so they are investing in a brighter future for themselves and the state at large.

The Governor gave the charge while addressing participants of first edition of Youth Summit, with a theme “Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders” organized by Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Empowerment Safrat Dungus.

While appreciating efforts of the convener and facilitators of the programme, Fintiri revealed that the capacity building is commendable and aligned perfectly with his administration’s vision aimed at ensuring a more prosperous and technologically advanced State.

According to him , the capacity building summit is a significant milestone in the journey of his administration and urged the youth to be open to learning and innovations.

“I urged you all to make the most of this training to network, elaborate and collaborate and inspire one another.

“Together we can build a stronger, more resilient Adamawa State were our youth are empowered, our communities strive and our future shine brighter”, the Governor said.

In her opening remarks, Safrat Dungus the convener of the summit and Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Empowerment, revealed that one of the key consideration of the summit is “Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders”

A development that informed the theme of the summit “Youth Civic Engagement: Shaping the future of Governance, she said.

She further added that the summit takes into cognisance the desire to inspire, equipped and mobilize young people to take active role in governance and development of the society.

Dungus added that the summit is also a tastament to the dedication of the present administration under Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to provide the youth with the platform, the tools and support needed to make meaningful impact.

Also addressing the youths on drugs addiction and dangers of drug abuse, Mosoti Mathias, chief superintendent of narcotics NDLEA, advice the youths to desist from the act of substance abuse and be advocates in preaching a drug free society.

Mosoti called on the drug addicts to avail themselves for rehabilitation as the organisation is ready to offer help to them, flush and treat them completely.

In their separate remarks, some of the participants Godiya Simon and Musa Kwada, express joy saying the program is indeed timely and promise to make good use of all that they learned in the cause of the program and also teach others.

The summit feature technical sessions on creating content and other presentations from experts from various field of specialization in ICT and NDLEA.