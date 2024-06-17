NDLEA destroys 28,959kg cannabis in Edo, Ekiti forests

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said that it destroyed not less than 10, 534.78 kilograms of cannabis (also called Marijuana) cultivated on 4.213912 hectares of farmland in Edo.

NDLEA’s Spokesman, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja, said that the farm was located at Uhen forest in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

Babafemi said that the operatives of the agency, who raided the forests on Wednesday, June 12 arrested four suspects.

Read also: 1 in 4 substance abusers, a woman – NDLEA

He gave the names of the the suspects as Frank Ishoku, 38; Clifford Ossai, 49; Vanger Timothy, 30; and John Oluwaseyi, 30, adding that 16kg processed cannabis was recovered for the purpose of prosecution.

Babafemi added that operatives of the agency also destroyed a 18,425kg of the same psychoactive substance on 7.37 hectares of farmland.

Similarly, he said personnel of sister security agencies supported the agency’s operations in the thick forest of Ise Ekiti, on Friday.

“Meanwhile, In Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, two suspects: Muhammad Abba, 33, and Samson Ehizogie, 42, were arrested with 3,550 bottles of “Akuskura.

“This is a new mixture of psychotropic substances, seized by operatives during a raid on Friday June 14 at Garki Area 10 and Dutse Suokale, both within the FCT.”

In another development, Babafemi said that Emmanuel Ogechi, 24, was nabbed with 11,200 pills of tramadol on Wednesday, June 12 along Otukpo-Enugu road, by NDLEA operatives in Benue.

Read also: NDLEA arrests 110 suspects, recovers over 520.328kg banned drugs in Kaduna

He said another suspect, Anayo Onwe, 40, was arrested with 62.4kg cannabis sativa at Nteje,, saying the agency’s operatives seized 1kg of methamphetamine belonging to a fleeing suspect, in Oraifite, in Anambra.

“And in Kwara state, Muhammed Musa, 24, was arrested with 33kg cannabis at Bode-Saadu, Jebba, while Shokuro Adeola, 59, was nabbed with 11.5kg of same substance along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Oyo state.”