In 15 years we’ve deepened knowledge transfer, local content in oil & gas sector – PCTS

Petroleum Contractors Trade Section (PCTS), a private sector non-profit group comprising major Services and Technology providers in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry, has said that in its 15 years of operations in Nigeria it has done its part in deepening local content and knowledge transfer.

Inaugurated in July 2008 as part of the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce, PCTS acts as a key enabler for socio-economic development in Nigeria by identifying synergies among its member companies with focus on safety, security, viable legislation and corporate responsibility for the benefit of society.

Delivering his remarks at its annual stakeholder dinner, Tayo Akinkunmi, Chairman, PCTS, said that the group has galvanised resources to achieve a coherent and synergetic focus on driving positive change and contributed significantly to knowledge transfer and have deepened local content by constantly investing in human capital in Nigeria.

“I would like to thank our member companies, advisory board and industry peers for the shared belief and trust in our capacity to effect long-lasting change. We have been a contributing partner to the progress of Nigeria and as we look ahead to the future, we remain confident that we will continue to bring even greater benefits to the industry,” Akinkunmi added.

He said that 15 years ago, PCTS was launched as an advocacy response to a gap in the industry and in the time between then and now, the industry has witnessed tremendous changes, but the company has “remained focused on delivering on its commitment to act positively in service of our industry and society.”

The company said that it was marking 15 years of positive advocacy, adding that the ceremony highlights some key milestones achieved by the Trade Section within the period.

Also at the event, Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), represented by Patrick Daziba Obah, Director, Planning Research and Statistics (PRS) remarked: “PCTS has made a profound impact on the oil & gas industry in Nigeria, and I would like to commend the board and member companies for their efficiency, commitment and bold vision to grow and strengthen our industry.”