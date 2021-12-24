Ikpeazu congratulates Nwachukwu on appointment at UN

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has congratulated Fortinatus Nwachukwu, a distinguished Abia son and renowned Catholic Archbishop, on his latest appointment, by Pope Francis as a permanent observer of the Holy See to the United Nations Office and other specialized institutions in Geneva.

He is also a permanent observer to the World Trade Organization and the representative of the Holy See to the International Migrations Organization.

Nwachukwu is currently the Papal Ambassador to the Caribbeans, having moved there from Nicaragua, where he was Papal Ambassador and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps. He will take office at the United Nations in March 2022.

Governor Ikpeazu in a statement, signed, by Onyebuchi Ememanka, his chief press secretary, noted that the people of Abia state are proud that the sterling credentials of their son have yet again been recognized at the highest global diplomatic stage.

“From his ordination as a Catholic Priest at St. Eugene’s Aba in 1984 and his enrolment into the Vatican Diplomatic Service in 1994, till date”.

Ikpeazu added, “Archbishop Nwachukwu has grown in stature onto the global stage holding high and sensitive offices at the highest level in the global Catholic Church, including chief of protocols at the Vatican as well as being appointed Titular Archbishop of Aquaviva, by Pope Benedict the 16th.

He has also served as a Vatican diplomat in several countries of the world”.

Governor Ikpeazu described the new Vatican Ambassador to the United Nations, as a great scholar, who represents one of the finest intellectuals in the religious world and whose credentials speak volumes of his sagacity.

The Governor believes strongly that Archbishop Nwachukwu portrays the indomitable spirit of excellence of the average Abia citizen and is a shining inspiration to young Abians.

“From his birthplace in Ntigha in Isiala Ngwa North LGA and with no special background, Archbishop Nwachukwu’s story is one that will inspire young Abians that they can reach the zenith of their chosen careers and get to the highest level of the global stage with hard work, determination, and faith in God”. Ikpeazu added.

Governor Ikpeazu is confident that the Archbishop will bring to this present assignment, that high level of diligence, integrity, and long years of diplomatic experience that have defined his career over the years.

He assures the Archbishop of the continuous prayers of the people of Abia State in his current assignment.

The Governor, on behalf of the Government and People of Abia state, wished the Archbishop the very best in his new assignment.