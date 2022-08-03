Ijora Eastlink/Causeway project: Lagos to divert traffic

The Lagos State Government has released a traffic diversion plan, following a notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the Ijora Eastlink/Causeway project.

The diversion plan is for the construction of flexible pavements which link Eko Bridge, from Saturday to Sunday.

Frederic Oladeinde, Lagos State commissioner for transportation, announced this in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday.

“According to the project schedule contained in the notification, motorists will be diverted into the National Theatre to connect Ijora and Costain during the course of the rehabilitation works,’’ he said.

The commissioner appealed to the motoring public to comply with the state traffic management authority who would be deployed to the axis to minimise inconveniences.