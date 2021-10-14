Idahosa Okunbo family gift N5m to Oronsaye Maternity Home in Benin

A day after the burial of the renowned Nigeria’s billionaire businessman, Idahosa Wells Okunbo, the family led by his 12 children donated N5 million cheque and other gift items to the Oronsaye Maternity and Orphanage Home, the birthplace of the deceased, which is in Benin, Edo State capital.

They presented a cheque of N5 million and other gift items to the children living in the home, where the late ‘Captain Hosa’ as the deceased was fondly called, was born on Tuesday 7th of January 1958.

The children, led by Okunbo’s first child and the daughter, Olori Atuwatse III, wife of Olu of Warri Kingdom, along with relatives and grandchildren, thanked Patrick Oronsaye for the selfless service of running the facility, especially in bringing the great man who become their father, to this world.

“When we were planning, we thought it would be best to pay homage to where our father was born. Thank you for giving us such a great man as a father,” said Olori Atuwatae III, the daughter of the deceased.

Osahon Okunbo, the first son of the deceased, who commended the existence of the home, also thanked the people running the home for their sacrifices and service to humanity.

He also assured the administrators that the family would work closely with the orphanage home in the future to expand the vision of their late father.

Reacting to the donation, Patrick Oronsaye, the current administrator and member of the board of trustees, consoled the family.

“I share in your pains. It is not just a loss to the family. It is a loss to an entire people,” he said.

He encouraged the children to continue in their father’s good works and hoped that they would be greater than the late ‘Captain Hosa’ during his life time.

The family spent time playing with the children before leaving for the Thanksgiving Service in honour of their father later that evening at the NAF Base, Benin City, Edo State.

The maternity and orphanage home is located at Plot 28, Ewah road off Ikpoba slope, Benin City. It was founded 70 years ago by Princess Katherine Oronsaye. It was also the first maternity home in Benin province and has been instrumental in the birth of 53,000 children.