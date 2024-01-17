Ibadan residents blame miner ‘Camara’ for explosion

A migrant miner known as ‘Camara’ has been allegedly identified as the occupant of the house where the explosion originated.

Some residents of the area alleged that Camara is a known miner and he stores explosive devices in his house.

According to the residents, Camara’s whereabouts are unknown, and they appeal to the authorities to find him.

‘Camara’ had been warned earlier by the residents to stop endangering the community by storing explosives.

The deputy Governor of Oyo state, Bayo Lawal, a lawyer who also visited the scene advised people around to vacate the place for security operatives and frontline workers to do their job.

Meanwhile, a former deputy governor of Oyo State, Barrister Iyiola Oladokun, a lawyer whose house was affected by the explosion, came to the scene in the morning.

He revealed that he and his family cannot sleep in his house again due to the damage from the explosion.

While saying that he had been rendered homeless after the explosion that rocked Ibadan on Tuesday night, he noted that property worth millions of naira was destroyed in his house as a result of the incident.

Oladokun who spoke to journalists at the scene said “my residence is among the houses affected by the explosion, a friend had to provide accommodation for me and my wife after the explosion on Tuesday night.

“I am just returning now because we can’t sleep here again. We couldn’t sleep here yesterday. We had to use our phone to move out yesterday. We had to find somewhere to sleep yesterday.”

“I am one of the residents of Dejo Oyelese Close. My house was affected. We were just watching the football match when the explosion occurred. All the doors that were closed were forced open.

“It was very devastating. All the doors, windows and even the roof have gone. We give glory to God that my wife and I were not hurt.